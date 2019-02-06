EXCLUSIVE: FOX61 and community group step in to help Hartford contractor recover $30,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A contractor, who thought he was out $30,000 will soon see his money, thanks to a community group and FOX61.

Phillip London, who owns London Way Construction LLC, said he was still owed $30,000 for work done under the previous owners of the Clay Arsenal Renaissance Apartments in the city’s North End. London was one of the contractors hired to repair apartments at the property, which is made up of 25 buildings of Section 8 housing.

"I cannot give my kids what they need because of the simple fact that somebody else is taking advantage of you and all I wanted was what was rightfully mine, to do right by my family,” said London.

After the nonpayment came to light, TMG Holdings, the new owners of the property have agreed to pay London for the work, despite the fact the charges were incurred under the previous owner.

The units made headlines two years ago when residents started complaining about poor living conditions. Residents of the apartment had endured broken windows, rat infestation, mold, etc. The Christian Action Alliance, a grassroots non-profit organization based out of Hartford’s North End, organized the residents to speak out about the conditions and gain the attention of their property owner, Emmanuel Ku, who they refered to as a slumlord. The residents, along with the CAC got the attention of the city of Hartford, inevitably getting the city to rescind Ku’s tax abatement.

London had billed Ku in May of 2018 eight months later and had not seen a dime.

"All I was hearing were promises, back and forth as to someone would call me back…but not once did I receive a call.”

FOX61 contacted the Christian Activities Council, knowing they had rallied around residents living in the Clay Arsenal Apartments. The council, in turn, contacted to the new owners of the property, TMG Holdings. Although TMG Holdings is not responsible to pay vendors hired by the previous owner, they agreed to pay Mr. London his $30,000 and make him one of their preferred vendors for all future work on the property in the future.

“I have five kids, and for me today, it’s a good thing to keep my promise to my kids and do what I need to do by them.”