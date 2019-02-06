Home owner, contractor arrested in connection with arson investigation

PUTNAM — A home owner and contractor were arrested Wednesday in connection with an arson investigation.

State police said that in July 2018, the Putnam Fire Department responded to Cady Road for a structure fire.

First responders said they saw heavy fire coming from the building but no one was home.

The Putnam Fire Department requested the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU), Eastern District Major CrimesTroop D (EDMC-D) and National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) investigators to investigate various components of the fire.

Robert Lemay, the homeowner, told investigators that he was cooking hamburgers on the propane grill on the deck and he chased after his dog after it ran away.

Lemay, 73, stated that his house was on fire when he returned.

Officials found unusual burn patterns and activity involving several involved parties to include a local contractor identified as Roger Boisvert.

Biosver, 51, was arrested and charged with various charges including arson in the first degree. He is scheduled to be in court February 7.

Lemay was taken into custody and charged with numerous charges including insurance fraud and 27 counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree. He appeared in court Wednesday.