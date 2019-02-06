× Missing woman believed to be with New Britain homicide suspect

NEW BRITAIN — Police believe a woman missing since Tuesday is with a man they suspect of murdering a woman Monday night.

Acting Chief of Police, Chris Chute said Ita Figueroa has indeed been reported missing from New Britain and she is believed to be with the wanted homicide suspect, Benjamin Morales. Police said she and Morales are romantically involved. Morales has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Alice Marie Figueroa Monday night. Benjamin is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said Figueroa’s family has posted on social media and while police believe the two are together, there’s no indication of whether this was a kidnapping or if she went with him by choice.

Despite that part still being under investigation, police are concerned for her safety.

The family has not had any contact with Virgen since Monday February 4, 2019 around 5pm. Virgen is described to be 4’08”, 180lbs., short brown hair, having a “Juanito” tattoo on hand, last seen wearing black pajamas. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Virgen is urged to contact Lt. Rembisz at 860-826-3131 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-826-3199 or emailed to http://www.newbritainpolice.org/index.php/anonymous-tip.

41.661210 -72.779542