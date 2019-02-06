× Norwalk man facing possession of child pornography charge

NORWALK — A Norwalk man was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography.

Police said that their Special Victims Unit received a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2018.

The tip said that several media files containing child pornography had been uploaded from a location in Norwalk to a website on the internet.

Nowalk investigators conducted an investigation and were able to find the exact location of where the files had been uploaded.

On Febraury 5, 2019, police arrested Jorge Campos at an address on South Main Street.

Campos was charged with possession of child pornography and is scheduled to appear in court February 14.