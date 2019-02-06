× Person shot in New Haven; police investigating

NEW HAVEN — Police responded to the 1300 block on State Street Wednesday afternoon on calls that a person was shot.

Officers said that the road in closed due to the investigation and there are detours from State Street at Ferry Street in New Haven to State Street and the Hamden town line.

Police said the public can expect heavy traffic congestion and should avoid driving in this area for the time being.

The victim is an 18 year old female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

This is a developing story.