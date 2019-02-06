× Police charge former lunch monitor with pushing Montville student

MONTVILLE — Police have charged a former cafeteria monitor at a Connecticut school they say pushed an 11-year-old student, causing him to fall out of his chair and onto the floor.

Authorities say 53-year-old Ricarla Horsley, of Montville, faces charges of risk of injury to a child and breach of peace.

Records show police began investigating last month after the mother of the fourth-grade student at Dr. Charles E. Murphy School in Montville sought a police report.

Police say a cafeteria surveillance camera showed Horsley using an open palm to push the child’s head back until he fell last March.

The child told police his head hurt for a few days.

Horsley, fired after the encounter, declined comment Tuesday. She remains free on bond and is due back in court Feb. 21.