× President of New Britain Chamber of Commerce, former mayor placed on leave after ‘sexist’ remarks on social media

NEW BRITAIN — Former New Britain Mayor and current Chamber of Commerce president, Timothy Stewart, was placed on administrative leave after making “sexist comments” on Facebook.

Stewart seemed to have commented on a Facebook post in a derogatory manner regarding the US representatives wearing white for last night’s State of the Union address.

New Britain Chairmen Gennaro Bizzarro said in a statement, “[He] could not be more disappointing in the social media post made last night by Tim Stewart.”

The current president of New Britain’s Chamber of Commerce was placed on administrative leaving pending the Board’s action.

Stewart’s daughter, current New Britain Erin Stewart tweeted Wednesday saying that she was embarrassed and mortified.

Read the full state from Gennaro Bizzarro below:

“I could not be more disappointed in the social media post made last night by Tim Stewart. His choice of words was inexcusable and has no place in modern civil discourse. Tim’s words obviously do not reflect the feelings held by the members of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce, our staff or myself. As Chairman, I have a duty to confer with my fellow Board members as well as to review our bylaws to ascertain what disciplinary authority we possess and the process by which it can be employed. We are doing that immediately. I will be calling a special meeting of the Chamber board where we will make a decision about Tim’s future with the Chamber. In the meantime, I have placed Tim on administrative leave pending the Board’s action.”

Democartic Party Chair Nancy Wyman also released a statement that said,

“This is not the first time former New Britain Mayor Tim Stewart has made inappropriate comments, and an apology ‘if they are offended’ isn’t enough anymore. It’s time for Tim Stewart to be held accountable by the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce and the businesses they represent, by the state’s Republican leaders who are so quick to jump on others, by Gennaro Bizzaro, who was appointed city counsel by Tim Stewart and is now seeking a state senate seat, to name a few. This isn’t about Republicans or Democrats. This is about basic decency. No one should speak about any woman that way, ever. “

Stewart came under fire in 2017, when he made controversial comments regarding the New Britain’s North and Oak neighborhoods.