Rain, chance for ice in hills overnight into Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, and Litchfield Counties for 7 PM Wednesday – 10 AM Thursday. Rain overnight may turn a bit icy in parts of northern CT.

Today will be about 20 degrees cooler with highs near 40 degrees. While the day should be fairly nice, starting off with lots of sunshine, some light rain/freezing rain (inland) will develop this evening and tonight. Other than a few lingering showers mid morning, the rest of Thursday is cloudy and damp with highs 35 to 40 degrees.

Then Friday looks damp again with another disturbance nearby. Yes more showers are in the forecast (especially in the morning) but at least it will be mild again! Highs will be in the 50s as the roller coaster ride continues. We may clear the skies out in the afternoon as a front clears the area, allowing for colder temperatures to enter the picture.

The weekend will be colder with highs in the 30s but at least we stay dry.

Next week could prove to be more interesting with the chance for flurries on Monday. Then perhaps another chance for some Tuesday night into Wednesday (although lots can change this far in advance). We’ll be watching!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Cooler. Sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: Mid 40s. A period of rain at night (chance for ice in the hills).

TONIGHT: Rain, with a few icy spots in the northern hills. Lows: 31-35.

THURSDAY: Damp in the morning, but cloudy skies overall. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Showers in the morning, some clearing in the afternoon. Milder temps, with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 30s.

MONDAY: Chance flurries. High: 30s.

