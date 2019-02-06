× Several Wallingford schools threatened in social media post

WALLINGFORD — Police have stepped up their patrols after they say a threatening Snapchat post was found Tuesday night.

Police say an anonymous person had posted on Snapchat with three schools circled. There was a message that there would be someone murdered.

The schools that were mentioned include Lyman Hall High School, Dag Hammarskjold Middle School, and E.C. Stevens Elementary, according to police.

Police say there is an increased presence at the schools this morning, but they don’t consider the threat credible.