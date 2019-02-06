× Teen in crash that killed toddler pleads guilty

WATERBURY — A teenager who led a police chase in Connecticut that ended in a crash that killed a 3-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to several charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Republican-American reports that 19-year-old Zekhi Eric Lee pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony evading, manslaughter and possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Police say Lee was driving away from officers in November 2017 when he hit and killed Justin Quiroz and seriously injured three others.

Authorities say officers suspected Lee was involved in a drug exchange shortly before the crash.

Lee tried to flee the scene on foot, but he was arrested.

Lee is expected to receive a 16-year prison term at sentencing scheduled for April 11.

