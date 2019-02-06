× Waterbury principal accused of test tampering faces certification loss

HARTFORD — An impartial hearing officer has recommended revoking the administrative certification of a former Connecticut elementary school principal implicated in a cheating scandal.

The Republican-American reports that the hearing officer also recommended five years of probation for Maria Moulthrop’s teaching consultant certificate.

The State Board of Education is scheduled to consider the recommendations Wednesday.

Moulthrop resigned as principal of Hopeville Elementary School in Waterbury in 2011 just before termination proceedings stemming from allegations that she orchestrated school-wide cheating on the Connecticut Mastery Test exams.

State education officials investigated after noticing year-to-year spikes in Hopeville students’ scores.

The hearing officer in his ruling said Moulthrop was “entrusted with the administration of a challenging school” but “breached that trust by allowing cheating.”

Attempts to reach Moulthrop and her attorney were unsuccessful.