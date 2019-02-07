× 2-alarm fire breaks out overnight at UConn’s Depot Campus

STORRS – An overnight fire in a University of Connecticut building went to a second alarm before crews were able to bring it under control.

The fire occurred the Longley Building, which is on the Depot Campus along Route 44, which is a short distance from UConn’s main campus. The building serves as office and lab space, although a university spokesperson says it was confined to a storage area about the size of a classroom.

The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Fire Chief William Perez says the crews got there in about nine minutes and took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was in the building at the time, and there were no injuries.

The university says there should be no impact on students. The cause of the fire is under investigation.