8 new flu related deaths reported, bringing season total to 22

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said eight more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the eight flu-associated deaths in the last two weeks makes a total of 22 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Twenty flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and one

with influenza B. Of the 22 total reported flu-associated deaths, 14 occurred in persons over 65 years of age, 7 in persons 50-64 years of age, and 1 in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 1,147 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county

Hartford County 859

New Haven 877

Fairfield 678

Middlesex 179

New London 206

Litchfield 131

Tolland 65

Windham 103

61 were in currently unknown counties.