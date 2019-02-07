8 new flu related deaths reported, bringing season total to 22
HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said eight more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.
Officials said the eight flu-associated deaths in the last two weeks makes a total of 22 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Twenty flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and one
with influenza B. Of the 22 total reported flu-associated deaths, 14 occurred in persons over 65 years of age, 7 in persons 50-64 years of age, and 1 in a person 25-49 years of age.
A total of 1,147 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:
The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county
Hartford County 859
New Haven 877
Fairfield 678
Middlesex 179
New London 206
Litchfield 131
Tolland 65
Windham 103
61 were in currently unknown counties.