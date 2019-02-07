Community gathers to remember Greenwich homicide victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ROCHELLE, NY -- Family and friends gathered to remember a woman whose body was found in Greenwich Tuesday.

Valerie Reyes, 24, was full of life with countless friends and close family members who loved her, they gathered at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

They lit candles and prayed together and released balloons-to honor her life and her memory.

Reye's mother was inconsolable, "She was amazing ..... a beautiful daughter the best daughter to me. I could say so many things but I just want justice for my daughter."

Investigators say Reyes was missing since Jan 29th no one in the town where she grew up knew where she was all that's left here are candles and flowers well over 100 people showed up at the park to console this heartbroken family.

She was reported missing on Wednesday, January 30th. The next day her bank card was used twice in Manhattan in one of those instances there's surveillance video of her going to the ATM.

Then on Tuesday morning her body was found tied up at her hands and feet - stuffed in a suitcase and dumped on the side on the side of Glenville road in Greenwich.

Reyes worked at the Eastchester Barnes & Nobles - her family says she suffered from depression and was in the process of getting counseling.

Her mother says now sending a message to the person who took her daughter's life, "He's gonna pay for it some way or another he's gonna pay for what he did."