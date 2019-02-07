Exclusive: Hartford robbery suspect caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Wednesday afternoon Hartford police say two men planned and executed a robbery of Metro PCS cell phone store on Main St.

They allegedly drove to the store, pointed a gun in the cashier’s face, stole cash and left. A few years ago, they may have gotten away with it. What they didn’t realize, these days in the City of Hartford, you’re likely on video.

The cameras pick up the thieves before during and after, including their license plate. With the help of the Manchester Police Department, the not so cunning thieves were picked up a short time later, one in Manchester and one in Hartford. Thanks to the Capitol City Crime Center, C4, the gun is now is now secured in the HPD property room, not out on the streets. Technology in the Capitol City-working for the safety of the community.

