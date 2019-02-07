× FOX61 and CW20 to broadcast New York Yankees games in Connecticut

HARTFORD – FOX61, CW20 and the YES Network announced today they have reached a multiyear exclusive agreement for FOX 61 and CW 20 to televise 21 New York Yankees baseball games in the Hartford/New Haven market this season, beginning in April.

FOX61 and CW20 will broadcast 21 Yankees games, beginning Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox. Other games include rival match ups against the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Houston Astros and other American League and National League opponents.

“This is a great day for Yankees fans and baseball fans across Connecticut,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX61/CW20. “This new partnership with YES and the 27-time World Champion Yankees furthers our commitment to bringing the very best in local high school, college and professional sports coverage to our state.”

“We are pleased to partner with FOX61 and CW20 to bring Yankees games to the Hartford/New Haven market,” said Howard Levinson, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales, YES Network. “The Yankees have always had a very large and loyal fan base in Connecticut, and this coming season promises to deliver many memorable moments.”

The YES Network will produce all games. YES’ broadcast team of Michael Kay, David Cone, John Flaherty, Meredith Marakovits, Paul O’Neill, Ken Singleton and Ryan Ruocco will cover all the action on the FOX 61/CW 20 broadcasts.

The complete schedule, dates and times subject to change, is listed below.