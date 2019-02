ENFIELD – A gas leak shut down the Route 190 Bridge between Enfield and Suffield early this morning, and briefly forced the evacuation of nearby houses.

The leak at the Esquire Gas company on Spring Street was reported around 6 a.m. Police closed the road and fire officials evacuated eight homes in the area as a precaution.

The leak was brought under control a short time later, and by 7:30 a.m. the scene had cleared and the bridge reopened.

The Route 190 bridge between Enfield and Suffield is currently closed due to a gas leak in the area. Please utilize a different route and avoid the area until further notice. — EnfieldPoliceDept (@PoliceEnfieldCT) February 7, 2019