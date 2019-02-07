× Greenwich Police ID found bound inside suitcase as New Rochelle woman

GREENWICH — Police have identified the body of a young woman, found Tuesday morning inside of a suitcase on Glenville Road in Greenwich.

The woman, whose hands and feet were bound, was Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, New York. She was 24 years old.

Greenwich Police say Reyes had been reported missing to the New Rochelle police and was last seen on the morning of January 29th. In a press release, Greenwich police say “Her family was advised of the positive identification last night. They are obviously devastated by the loss of Valerie and our heartfelt condolences go out to them. The Greenwich Police Department is dedicated to identifying those responsible for the death of Valerie and ensuring justice for her and her family. We continue to work with New Rochelle Police and other law enforcement agencies at multiple levels and have engaged a variety of resources to assist in the investigation.”

The cause of death has not yet been determined by the state medical examiner.

The body was found 10 to 15 feet off the road in a suitcase around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday by a town worker.

Greenwich Police said this will be a “long, methodical” process, and they are pocessing ‘many pieces of possible physical evidence’.

An anonymous tip line can be reached at (203) 622-3333, or email them at tips@greenwichct.org