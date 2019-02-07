× Naugatuck police investigating suspicious person who tried to pick up teen

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person who tried to pick up a teen girl.

Police were called around 2:30 pm to a report of a suspicious vehicle / suspicious person around the 500 block of North Church Street near Bradbury St.

Police said they talked to a 15-year-old girl who said moments earlier, she was in the driveway of her home to get something from a vehicle. While she was doing that, she said a car operated by someone she described as an Hispanic male pulled in front of the driveway and called to her. The teen said the man asked her to “come into the vehicle and go for a ride with him over the bridge”. The girl stated that she panicked and ran into her house and immediately alerted a family member who called police.

Police said she described the operator as a “Latin male, short black hair with no facial hair approximately in his mid 30’s”. She advised that the man appeared to have an average build and did not speak with an accent. She was unable to obtain a clothing description and did not notice any tattoos or other identifying features. The teen said that she also saw what she believed to be a small child in the passenger seat.

The teen was unable to identify the vehicle make or model or registration but described the vehicle as a “newer style four door, black in color car that appeared to be clean looking”.

Naugatuck Police ask that anyone that may have information concerning this incident or information concerning the owner / operator of the vehicle involve contact the Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.