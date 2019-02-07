× Reported voyeurism under investigation at Connecticut College

NEW LONDON — Police are investigating a case of voyeurism on the campus of Connecticut College.

Police say a student at the college is behind several incidents inside dorm bathrooms this academic year.

Officers say they’ve interviewed the 20-year-old suspect — and seized digital files from him.

In a statement — Connecticut College said the security of their students is their highest priority. The college is working with police.