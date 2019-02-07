Showers, temps in the 50s for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday night into Friday morning, more showers are in the forecast. Temperatures will go back to being spring-like for just one day. Highs will be in the 50s as the roller coaster ride continues. We may clear the skies out in the afternoon as a front clears the area, allowing for colder temperatures to enter the picture.

The weekend will be colder with highs in the 30s but at least we stay dry.

Next week could prove to be more interesting with the chance for flurries on Monday. Then we're watching a the potential for a bigger storm late Tuesday into Wednesday. This could be another "kitchen sink" storm with a little bit of every type of precipitation (although lots can change this far in advance). We'll be watching!

Forecast Details:

FRIDAY: Showers in the morning, some clearing in the afternoon. Milder temps, with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 30s.

MONDAY: Chance flurries. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Snow developing late. High: 30s.

