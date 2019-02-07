WATCH: President Trump addresses National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Prayer Breakfast is being held this morning, with speakers including President Trump. The breakfast is traditionally attended by the president and Members of Congress.

Speakers at the 2019 event include President Donald Trump, with other participants including Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and USAID Administrator Mark Green. Republican Sen. James Lankford and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons serve as this year’s co-chairs.