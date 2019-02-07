× Windsor Locks police looking for man who approached student Thursday morning

WINDSOR LOCKS – Police say they are trying to identify a man in a white van who approached a student from Pine Meadow Academy on the street this morning.

Police say the student was walking south on Center Street just after 9 a.m. when an older, ‘beat up’ contractor-type van pulled up. The driver rolled down the passenger side windo and asked the juvenile to get in the van. The student ran to the school and the van continued north on Center Street and turned righ (east) onto Grove Street.

The juvenile described the drive as a 25-40 year old Hispanic man with medium complexion, scruffy facial hair, wearing a blue ‘beanie’ type hat and dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1461.

Pine Meadow Academy has students in grades 9-12.