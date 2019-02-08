× $150K of copper flashing stolen from New haven park

NEW HAVEN — Thieves stole copper flashing from structures at New Haven’s Edgerton Park and police are investigating.

According to the head of New Haven Park Dept, there was approximately $150,000 of copper flashing used to support a stone wall was stolen.

The incident was first reported in the end of December and Hamden PD are involved in the investigation.

NH Parks Director Becky Bombero said the city would work to replace the flashing in the spring.

The park remains open.