Early showers Friday morning, mild temps turn cooler

Areas of mist, drizzle and fog are out there this morning. Luckily temperatures will stay above freezing so we are not expecting any icing issues.

After this damp start to the day, by afternoon skies will clear and temperatures will rise into the low-mid 50s but only for about a 4 hour window (12p-4p). Then the wind will pick up and temperatures will turn sharply cooler late-day. After sunset, we’re back in the 30s.

Gusty winds will continue into Saturday, feeling like near 0 degrees in the morning. The afternoon will bring high temperatures in the low 30s but it will feel like the 10s and 20s with that wind.

Sunday will remain cooler with highs in the 30s (although without the wind). By afternoon clouds will increase and there’s a chance for some flurries Sunday night into Monday morning.

Then we’re watching a the potential for a bigger storm Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Odds favor a snow to mix/rain set-up although lots can change this far in advance). We’ll be watching!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Briefly mild before turning cooler and windy late-day. High: Low 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Windy and cold. Lows: 15-23.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, less wind. High: Mid 30s. Chance for flurries at night.

MONDAY: Chance for morning flurries. Then turning sunny. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Snow/mix developing in the afternoon. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix ends early. High: 40s.

