Family seeking help from the public to find missing Middlefield man

MIDDLEFIELD — Family and friends of a Middlefield man who disappeared earlier this week are praying for his safe return.

According to a silver alert issued by Connecticut State Police, 53-year-old Mark Gribko has been missing since Tuesday. Search efforts so far have stirred up very few leads, and loved ones are praying for his safe return.

“We’ve been searching for the past few days,” said cousin Malissa Schafrick. “We love him, miss him — and just want him home.”

Gribko was last seen leaving his Middlefield residence at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He told his family he was headed for Old Saybrook and would be returning later in the day, though he has not been seen or heard from since the time he left. Both his cell phone and wallet were also left behind.

State Police believe Gribko is operating a silver Toyota 4Runner with license plate number AM07435. He weighs approximately 160 pounds and stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop F at (860) 399-2100.

