Foodie Friday: Canggio Restaurant in Norwich

NORWICH — A little taste of Peru in Norwich but a whole lot of culture too.

Canggio Restaurant puts a modern twist on Peruvian dishes.

Owner and Chef Julio Cancho uses decades old family recipes on a menu filled with an explosion of flavors from several different ethnicities.

“We are not trying to make authentic Peruvian food, so Canggio is much more than that,” smiled Cancho. “Here you get a little from Peru, a little Japanese, a little Italian and a lot of fresh ideas where the food is just good.”

Whether it’s the popular “Peruvian street fare” like the Chicharron (braised & crispy fried pork belly), Ceviche (white fish plate) Empanada (stuffed hand pies), family recipe slow roasted chicken or pasta dishes with so many flavors, Canggio offers something for everyone.

“The food, oh the food!! The flavors were unbelievable! From start to finish we had an incredible time,” wrote Jodi G. in an online review. “I can’t recommend this place enough! It’s a hidden gem! You won’t be disappointed!!”

The menu is vast, filled with appetizers, sandwiches, main course and desserts that are always made to order with only the freshest ingredients.

“This restaurant walks a fine line between elegant dishes you’d find at a fine dining establishment and the comfort food you drive miles home to enjoy,” penned Jeffrey B. in a review. “This eclectic eatery will soon be one of your favorites.”