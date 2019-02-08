FOX61 Student News: Virtual reality opens new worlds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Samantha Ostrowski, Emma Metevier and Samantha Sander / South Windsor High School

New technologies are being used in education, but one school is sending students all around the world without ever leaving the classroom.

Ed Duclos head of technology at South Windsor High School decided to implement virtual reality to allow students opportunities they might not otherwise have.

“The idea of being able to see things they've never seen go places they've never gone. And the idea of being able to go to the top of the Empire State Building back in the 1920’s, I mean you're not going to have that opportunity, but through virtual reality you can.”

Modern World history teacher, Theresa Battaglio, was skeptical about the use of virtual reality, when she first heard about it.

“A colleague told me about it, and I almost didn’t believe my colleague, because I thought to myself that's impossible, like you know it just, no way like there's no way they could've done what I've been wanting them to do.”

She soon realized the positive effects of virtual reality which allowed her students the opportunity to visit the Palace of Versailles from the comfort of their classroom.

“The first time that my students did it they were completely overwhelmed they were flabbergasted. It was the first time. Every single person was paying attention, they were excited.”

Duclos says that there are also opportunities available for students to visit colleges or universities that they may not be able to physically travel to.

“You can go to the school counseling office, and say hey,”I wanna see Boise State University. You're not getting out to Idaho, but now I have an opportunity to tour that campus, without actually having to be leaving South Windsor High School”

Teachers and staff are optimistic that the use of virtual reality will benefit students in the future.

