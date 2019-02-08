× Driver charged in fatal 2-car collision

HARTFORD — Police have arrested a woman they say was operating under the influence, and caused a fatal two-car crash November 16th.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Mather Street. When officers arrived, they found a Honda Accord and an Audi Q7 SUV, both smashed.

The passenger in the Honda, Yolanda Santiago, was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital where she later died. The driver of the Honda, Susan Plaza, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police were able to find video of the crash.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Plaza charging her with manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, and failure to yeild.

On Friday, Plaza surrendered herself to police, and is currently held on a $150,000 bond.