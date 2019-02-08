Lamont contacting Amazon about second headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Amazon may not deliver a new headquarters to New York City and that could mean big moves for Connecticut.

Amazon is reconsidering its plans to open up a new campus in Long Island City, Queens, according to a Washington Post report, after facing backlash from locals. Local residents have held protests, voicing their concerns about the multibillion-dollar incentives that would be rewarded to their future neighbor, and the impacts it would have on housing, rent and transportation. After learning about this possible stall, Governor Ned Lamont announced on Twitter that the state is in talks with Amazon about possibly moving the headquarters to Connecticut.

Lamont wrote, in part, “The state has already made an outreach to Amazon through its in-state representation, and we are looking forward to expanding the dialogue.”

After Amazon announced its plans to open a second headquarters last year, cities across the state wrote in proposals, from Hartford to Danbury.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Lorrie Tripp of Southington.

“I think it would be good for the state’s economy,” said Kevin Finnemore of Wolcott.

That year-long search could be starting all over again.

