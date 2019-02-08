× Missing New Britain woman found, murder suspect still on the run

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain Police confirm Virgen Maria Figueroa, a woman they believed who was with a murder suspect, was found Friday morning.

Acting Chief of Police, Chris Chute, said Virgen Maria Figueroa had been reported missing from New Britain and she was believed to be with the wanted homicide suspect, Benjamin Morales.

Police said she and Morales are romantically involved. Morales has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Alice Marie Figueroa Monday night. Morales is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police. Family members tell FOX 61 there is no relation between Virgen Maria Figueroa and Alice Marie Figueroa.

Police said Virgen Maria Figueroa’s family has posted on social media and while police believe the two are together, there’s no indication of whether this was a kidnapping or if she went with him by choice.