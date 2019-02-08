The Power of Purple for #TeamEmma Delivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The power of purple was on full display at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. That’s where one special girl helped to make a huge donation.

Six-year-old Emma France has Craniosynostosis, a rare disorder that causes the skull to prematurely fuse before the brain can fully grow.

Back in September, firefighters in Middletown wanted to show their support for Emma. Her dad and uncle are both Middletown firefighters. All month long, they sold Team Emma purple t-shirts. The t-shirts sold out. More than 400 of them were purchased.

On Friday, Emma joined her family to present a $1700 check to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. The money will benefit other patients at the hospital.

“This is Team Emma all the way. This is for the Connecticut Children’s Cranio-facial team. It really helps show the public that we care, and it’s Team Emma all the way. She is our hero,” said Lt. Brian France, Emma’s uncle.

41.753889 -72.681941