The Real Story – State party chairs

An extended discussion the with the state chairs of Connecticut's two major parties: The Democrats' Nancy Wyman on why the former Lieutenant Governor came out of (a very brief) retirement, and what she hopes to accomplish as State Party Chair, and we ask Republican J.R. Romano if he'll seek reelection after so many GOP losses in November. Plus their take on the early ideas and proposals in this year's legislative session.