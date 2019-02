× Two pedestrians struck on Rt. 66 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Two pedestrians were struck by a car on Rt. 66 in Middletown Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene the area of High Street and Washington Street at 4:25 p.m.

The intersection is located at the northeast corner of the Wesleyan University campus.

There is no word on injuries, but the road in the area is still closed and units are on scene.