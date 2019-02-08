× Waterbury police arrest suspect in wild shootout

WATERBURY — Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in January.

Police said on January 5 were called to a shooting in the area of Waterville Street and Chestnut Street where a man was hanging out of one vehicle and shooting at another vehicle which was fleeing away at a high rate of speed.

Police were searching for Xavier Ryan Pellot, 19, and Friday they saw in in the area of West Main Street at Church Street.

He was charged with Criminal Attempt/Assault 1st, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Reckless Endangerment 1st , Illegal Weapon in Motor Vehicle, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Illegal Transfer of Pistol/Revolver.

Pellot is being held on a $500,000 bond.