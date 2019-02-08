× West Haven 18-year-old arrested, charged in connection with two bomb threats

WEST HAVEN — Police say they arrested 18-year-old city resident Mariah Donovan in connection with two ‘bomb threats’ directed at the West Haven High School.

Police say the first incident happened on December 20th where two West Haven high school students reported receiving text messages from an unknown caller which referenced blowing the school up.

The second incident happened in the morning of January 15th, and a ‘bomb threat’ was left on the high school’s messaging system, according to police.

Police say they worked with school security, the superintendent, and the high school’s administration in the investigation. Police say even though no students or faculty were in dancer, the threats were taken seriously.

With help from the Board of Education, resource officers, and students, police say they were able to identify Donovan as a suspect.

Donovan was held on bond, and was charged with three counts of breach of peace.