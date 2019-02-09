Fire officials suspect arson in West Haven house fire

WEST HAVEN — Fire officials are investigating a house fire that broke out Friday night.

Firefighters responded to 22 Richards Place on calls of the building being on fire.

The fire was put under control before midnight and no one was seriously injured.

Fire Marshall Keith Flood of the Center Fire District said Saturday, “The fire remains under investigation at this time, and it is looking like an incendiary fire.”

The West Haven Fire Department are assessing the remaining vacant properties to see if there any vulnerabilities.

The charred building was fenced in and a demolition has been set for Monday, Feb. 11.