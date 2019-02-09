Local YMCA in Westbrook offers ‘Fight like a Girl’ self defense class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTBROOK -- The Valley Shore YMCA, with a grant from the Petit Family Foundation, held a self-defense class for women Saturday.

The event is called "Fight like a Girl" and 55 women attended the event.

The goal is to teach women how to defend themselves against potential attackers.

The event was sponsored by MUNIO self-defense designer key chains. Each participant received a MUNIO Keychain and instructions from the team of self-defense professionals on how to use it to protect themselves from an attack.

The Petit Family Foundation was established after the Cheshire Home Invasion that took the lives of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters Hayley and Michaela Petit.

41.295974 -72.464156