The Stan Simpson Show: Rep. McGee wants to be mayor of Hartford

Brandon McGee has made it official. The 34-year-old State Representative will be among the challengers trying to unseat incumbent Hartford’s Mayor Luke Bronin in November. McGee is co-chairman of the legislature’s Housing Committee and chairman of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

The legislator grew up on Barbour Street in Hartford’s North End. Stan talks with McGee bout his vision for the capital city – and how his encounters with Rosa Parks influenced his life of community service.



