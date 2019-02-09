Windy and COLD today! Watching a storm for Tuesday….

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This cold front that moved through has really hit us. Temps are around 15 degrees colder than they were yesterday, and the winds are about 3 times as strong. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect, with gusts to 45 mph possible through the afternoon.

This high pressure will take hold through Saturday, and stick around until Monday. Sunny skies are expected with temps staying seasonable. Today's wind chills will unfortunately be around 5 degrees, thanks to the strong winds. Least they aren't as strong as the winds on Mount Washington... they hit their highest gust in a decade at 148 mph today!

By Monday, we will see some nuisance flurries. Not enough to matter much. However, the moisture associated with this storm will linger, and eventually be driven north by a stronger storm. with cold air in place, the storm will start as snow, and we could see a good 6 hour thump of accumulating snow before changing over to a mix or rain. Too early to talk accumulations, but expect plowable snowfall.

After this storm exits, warmer air will not. Temps will remain in the 40s through the rest of the week.

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: Low 30s. Wind chills in the 5-15 range much of the day.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, less wind. High: Mid 30s. Chance for flurries at night.

MONDAY: Chance for morning flurries. Then turning sunny. High: 30s.

TUESDAY: Snow developing, changing to a mix/rain late or at night. High: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix ends early. Then clearing, milder. High: 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s.

