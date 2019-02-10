2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD – Two people died in a wrong way crash Sunday morning on I-91 Northbound in Wethersfield.

State police said that they received 911 calls early that morning about a car driving south in the Northbound lanes on the highway.

Officers said that the cars struck each other head on near Exit 26 in Wethersfield.

Jonathan Villalobos was driving Northbound when he was struck by another car, driven by Albert Correa, 22, of Hartford.

Correa was pronounced dead at the scene and Villalobos, 34, of Springfield, Mass., later succumbed to his injuries at Hartford Hospital.

I-91 Northbound was closed around exit 25 from about 6 a.m. until just after 10:30.

Police are investigating the crash.