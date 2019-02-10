Multiple departments respond to house fire in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — Multiple departments responded to a house fire in New Milford on Sunday.

Firefighters said that they were alerted of a fire that broke out around 2 p.m. in the Candlewood Lake Road northern neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived on scene, all the people in the house had evacuated but heavy fire was coming from the front of the home.

An “all call” was sent out bringing help from Northville Fire Department, Gaylordsville Fire Department, and New Milford Community Ambulance. Additional help was also requested from Sherman Volunteer Fire Department, Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company, and Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters stayed at the scene until 4 p.m.

The Red Cross assisted the people who were displaced in the fire.