PD: Teenager shot in foot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A teenager was shot in the foot Sunday in New Haven.
Police said that they responded around 1 p.m. to Quinnipiac Avenue, between Essex Street and Foxon Street, on calls that someone was shot.
Officers found a teenager on the ground with a gunshot wound to the foot.
The victim was transported to the local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the New Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.