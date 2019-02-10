× PD: Teenager shot in foot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A teenager was shot in the foot Sunday in New Haven.

Police said that they responded around 1 p.m. to Quinnipiac Avenue, between Essex Street and Foxon Street, on calls that someone was shot.

Officers found a teenager on the ground with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim was transported to the local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the New Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.