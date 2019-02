× Stranded baby seal rescued off of New London beach

NEW LONDON — A seal was rescued Sunday after it was found stranded on a beach.

The animal control officer responded (ACO) to Ocean Beach Park around 1 p.m. on calls of a stranded seal.

According the to New London Police Facebook post, the baby seal was found by ACO Kelly Duso and arrangements were made with Mystic Aquarium for further care of the animal.