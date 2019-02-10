The Real Story – Democratic agenda for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Gov. Ned Lamont's Budget Message to the General Assembly drawing closer (Feb. 20), we talk with House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz about the Democratic agenda for 2019, including a much higher minimum wage, paid Family and Medical Leave, lifting sales tax exemptions, and ways to pay for transportation improvements. We also asked what's going to be done about the still-undecided House race in Stratford, where there was a mix-up on Election Day, when 75 voters were given ballots for the wrong district.