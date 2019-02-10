× UConn professor wins Grammy for Best Classical Compendium

LOS ANGELES — UCONN! HUSKIES!!!

The 61st Grammys added a UConn professor to its winners list Sunday.

Professor Kenneth Fuchs took home the golden gramophone in the Best Classical Compendium category for his album, “Piano Concerto “Spiritualist’/Poems of life/ Glacier/Rush.”

UConn tweeted Sunday congratulating Fuchs on the win.