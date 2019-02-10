LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Kenneth Fuchs and JoAnn Falletta attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
UConn professor wins Grammy for Best Classical Compendium
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Kenneth Fuchs and JoAnn Falletta attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES — UCONN! HUSKIES!!!
The 61st Grammys added a UConn professor to its winners list Sunday.
Professor Kenneth Fuchs took home the golden gramophone in the Best Classical Compendium category for his album, “Piano Concerto “Spiritualist’/Poems of life/ Glacier/Rush.”
UConn tweeted Sunday congratulating Fuchs on the win.