Waterbury’s Mike Kimbel set for main Bellator card bout at Mohegan Sun

WATERBURY -- It's been a perfect start so far as a professional fighter for 21-year-old Mike Kimbel who has landed a main card bout Friday at Mohegan Sun.

Kimbel, 2-0 as a pro Bellator fighter, knocked out his first opponent in 1:13. In his second bout, he tied a Bellator record with a six second knockout in October 2018.

FOX61 caught up with Kimbel to talk about his upcoming fight and more.

