Google workshops in Hartford, New Haven, and New London this week help people with digital productivity 

HARTFORD - People across Connecticut have the opportunity to grow their resume or their business with Google workshops planned for cities around the state.

"Grow with Google is an economic opportunity initiative helping people grow their skills so that they can grow their business or find a new career," says Erica Swanson, Google's Head of Community Engagement.

This week in Hartford, New Haven, and New London, people with vast backgrounds and experiences in digital workspaces have the ability to increase their online productivity. Grow with Google offers a number of classes to people looking for jobs, working for nonprofits, or growing their own businesses. If you have questions after taking a class or need a more customized experience, you can sit down for one-on-one training with an experienced employee.

"To have the opportunity to speak to someone who works for Google is just an incredible opportunity for me," says Susan Callison, who owns her own business in West Hartford.

Google is heading to libraries across the country to give job seekers and community leaders access to workshops.

"It’s really great that Google chose Connecticut to be one of their first stops on their national tour," says Senator Chris Murphy. "Hartford is one of the hottest labor markets in the country right now and that’s primarily because we have a lot of digital companies [and] technology companies that are coming to Hartford. "

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the Albany Avenue branch of the Hartford Public Library is the perfect place for people to get access to much-needed digital resources.

"The reality is digital literacy [and] tech skills are vital to every aspect of life, now, whether it’s school, work, starting a business, growing a business," says Bronin. "Yet, the digital divide remains very, very large."

The workshops in New Haven and New London will also be in public libraries. You can see Google's resources taught at workshops at google.com/grow.