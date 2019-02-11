Police unite to help Hartford’s homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – There was a lot of help for the homeless off Main Street in the north end of Hartford on Monday.

Police officers from the Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Office all gathered to give out goods for over a hundred of the areas homeless population.

Deputy Bob Charland from the Hampden County Sherriff’s Office spearheaded the initiative gathering backpacks full of essentials for the homeless.

“Blankets, gloves, foot warmers, a protein shake, winter socks,” Charland said as he passed out the backpacks.

Charland has joined forces with Hartford Officer Jim Barrett whose police outreach continues this winter.

Barrett said, “this is just the beginning of what we are planning for the Hartford community.”

Robert Boroch, who mentioned he was just released from prison and now living in a nearby shelter said of the assistance from the police, “they’re not just trying to put the cuffs on you, they are going back into the community and they have really good hearts.”

Officer Barrett mentioned he has an event called “Footware with Care” to help those in need at Dunkin Donuts Park on April 6th.