WEATHER WATCH: Winter storm on the way for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a winter storm on the way for Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire state for a period of snow, followed by a change to wintry mix and rain.

Not much has changed for the forecast for Tuesday. Here is a breakdown:

TIMING:

Snow will overspread the area during the mid/late morning on Tuesday starting with southwestern CT moving northeast. The quiet corner will be the last to get the snow thinking around noon time to 1PM. This snow will start off light to moderate for the first couple of hours, and then turn heavy at times as we head into the late afternoon and evening.

In typical "Winter of 2019" fashion, there will be a change to wintry mix and rain as warmer air moves in from the south. This winter, it seems we just can't get a classic snowstorm in here, there's always a mix!

The change over looks to occur just in time for the evening commute. So expect heavy delays and visibility issues as well as slick conditions. We could see early dismissals for schools on Tuesday or even cancellations.

IMPACT:

We expect this to be a minor to moderate snowfall, with 1-3" in southern CT / portions of central CT and 3-6" in northern CT prior to wintry mix changeover. This will be an event that will impact commute times and travel for children getting home from school, rush hour traffic getting home from work, and 2nd and 3rd-shifters going to and from work Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We expect the Wednesday morning commute to be less treacherous due to just a few lingering rain showers. Wind impacts are not expected at this time, and ice impacts don't look like they will be that big a deal given the expected quick change from snow to ice to rain.

Overall, this isn't a huge storm, but it's one that may be problematic due to the timing and type of precipitation falling from the sky.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHERE TO DO WE GO AFTER:

After the next winter storm we'll dry things out for Wednesday. Milder air will filter in for the middle of the week with highs near 40 degrees. Friday highs will be in the upper 40s. The next system we're monitoring will come late Friday night into Saturday bringing some soaking rain into the area by Saturday. This is currently looking like strictly be a rain event for us, temperatures will be well above freezing. As the storm system pulls away and cooler air files in there is a chance we see some flurries but doesn't look to amount to much at this point.

By Sunday we'll see the return of the 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 17-22.

TUESDAY: WEATHER WATCH. Snow developing by late morning, changing to a mix/rain during the late afternoon. High: 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix and rain, tapering off during the morning hours. Lows around freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Rain/mix ends early morning, then clearing, milder. High: 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Showers by the late evening. High: upper 40s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli